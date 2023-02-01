Analysts Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target at $29.60

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86. HP has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,322 shares of company stock worth $7,157,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in HP by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,731 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in HP by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,819 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 36,124 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HP by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 530,698 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $14,260,000 after buying an additional 117,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in HP by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

