Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives $81.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $779,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Best Buy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,124 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $88.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $112.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

