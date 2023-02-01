FIGS Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 10,882 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 744% compared to the typical volume of 1,289 call options.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, True Signal LP purchased a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. FIGS has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $128.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.07 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on FIGS to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on FIGS to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FIGS to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.