Analysts Set Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Target Price at $190.39

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,680 shares of company stock worth $23,265,353. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $167.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.89, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.58 and a 200 day moving average of $155.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $234.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

