ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives $14.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACVA. Barrington Research lowered their target price on ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $105.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,064,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,064,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $51,002.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,343,796 shares of company stock valued at $28,409,674. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 304.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,823 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 30.4% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,045,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,390 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth approximately $6,291,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 409.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 823,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

