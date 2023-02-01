Brokerages Set SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target at $22.33

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $17.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 6.59. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.36 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $26,773.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,396.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $28,067.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,150.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $26,773.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,396.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,712 shares of company stock valued at $284,111. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after buying an additional 921,670 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,109,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after buying an additional 601,263 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,567,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after buying an additional 395,658 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 220,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth $2,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

