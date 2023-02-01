Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives $54.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.80.

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pentair from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PNR opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pentair has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,650 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11,828.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 869,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,341,000 after acquiring an additional 862,516 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,965,000 after acquiring an additional 766,974 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

