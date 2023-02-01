Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNDX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.66. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,434.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $641,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $855,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $641,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $855,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $195,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,645,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $21,378,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $17,737,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,289,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,976,000 after purchasing an additional 708,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

