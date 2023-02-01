iQIYI Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 42,758 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 78% compared to the average daily volume of 24,088 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 168.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 117,612 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 79.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 9.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 18.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

IQ opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Analysts expect that iQIYI will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQ. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

