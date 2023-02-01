AbbVie Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 39,138 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 57% compared to the average daily volume of 24,920 call options.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,706.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,815,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie stock opened at $147.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $133.05 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

