Conagra Brands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 11,941 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 214% compared to the average volume of 3,799 call options.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $635,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 87,089 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,100,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,685,000 after buying an additional 62,723 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

