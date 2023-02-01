Baidu Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 30,366 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 37% compared to the average daily volume of 22,167 call options.

Baidu Price Performance

BIDU opened at $134.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.63. Baidu has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $171.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.48.

Institutional Trading of Baidu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Baidu by 123.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baidu Company Profile

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities downgraded Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

