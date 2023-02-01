Baidu Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 30,366 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 37% compared to the average daily volume of 22,167 call options.
Baidu Price Performance
BIDU opened at $134.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.63. Baidu has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $171.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.48.
Institutional Trading of Baidu
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Baidu by 123.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.