Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 8,243 call options on the company. This is an increase of 67% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,944 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $55,408.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at $171,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,910,000 after purchasing an additional 763,501 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Redfin by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,770,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 158,952 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Redfin by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 413,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $16,882,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 26.9% in the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 815,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 173,075 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of RDFN opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 135.08%. The business had revenue of $600.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that Redfin will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Redfin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

