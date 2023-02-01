PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMT opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.33. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.84%.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 96.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PMT shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

