PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:PFSI opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $741,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,803,004.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $2,346,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,408.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Spector sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $741,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 667,636 shares in the company, valued at $38,803,004.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,250 shares of company stock worth $6,082,505. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after buying an additional 379,161 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after buying an additional 539,539 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 442,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Articles

