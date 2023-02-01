Wells Fargo & Company Raises Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $29.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.29 to $35.19 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.73.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $30.10 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,558,000 after buying an additional 557,032 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 405,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 58,091 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,106,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,185,000 after buying an additional 538,526 shares during the period.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

