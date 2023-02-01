Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $88.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.51. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $124.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

