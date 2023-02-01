Citigroup Upgrades Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to “Buy”

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $35.19 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.29. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

AXTA opened at $30.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 132,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,635,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,247,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 120.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 26.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

