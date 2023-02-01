StockNews.com Upgrades HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) to “Strong-Buy”

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.55.

NYSE HCA opened at $255.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.22. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,198,000 after acquiring an additional 354,202 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,299,000 after buying an additional 293,896 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,616,000 after buying an additional 1,631,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,635,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,710,000 after buying an additional 60,404 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

