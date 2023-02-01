StockNews.com Upgrades HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) to “Strong-Buy”

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCAGet Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.55.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HCA opened at $255.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.22. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,198,000 after acquiring an additional 354,202 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,299,000 after buying an additional 293,896 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,616,000 after buying an additional 1,631,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,635,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,710,000 after buying an additional 60,404 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

