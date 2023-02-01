StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMEX opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Seas Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 11.6% during the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,371,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 142,295 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 13.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 276,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 33,633 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

