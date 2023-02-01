SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

Shares of SigmaTron International stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 million, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.68 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.04%.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

About SigmaTron International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 540.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 89,972 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at $482,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.