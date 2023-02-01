SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Performance
Shares of SigmaTron International stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 million, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $10.28.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.68 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 0.04%.
Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
