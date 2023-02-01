Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Lipocine to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

Lipocine ( NASDAQ:LPCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Analysts expect that Lipocine will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter worth $54,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lipocine by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Lipocine during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

