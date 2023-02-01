NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

NURO stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. NeuroMetrix has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.