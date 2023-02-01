Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Gaia stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $75.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.00 and a beta of 0.74. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
