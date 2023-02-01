Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Price Performance

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $75.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.00 and a beta of 0.74. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

About Gaia

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gaia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 259.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

