ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 46.54%.
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.
