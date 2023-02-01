ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 46.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENG. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

