Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $88.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 480.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

