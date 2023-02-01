BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.23.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

