Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 301,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 44,955 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 4,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

