Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

SPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.09.

SPR stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 44.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,572,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,240 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth approximately $36,347,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 116.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth approximately $14,306,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

