Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy USA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a sector perform rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $325.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA stock opened at $272.03 on Tuesday. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $164.30 and a 1 year high of $323.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Murphy USA Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

