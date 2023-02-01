Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaman from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaman in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $706.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.97. Kaman has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.87 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 126.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Kaman in the third quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.