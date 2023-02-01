Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Down 2.9 %

ENZ stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. Enzo Biochem has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $65.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 38.65% and a negative net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter.

In other Enzo Biochem news, CEO Hamid Erfanian acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 374,600 shares in the company, valued at $737,962. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENZ. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 12.6% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 62,695 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

