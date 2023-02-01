Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Renault in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price target on Renault in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on Renault in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective on Renault in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on Renault in a research note on Monday.

EPA RNO opened at €37.24 ($40.48) on Tuesday. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($80.12) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($109.46). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.47.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

