Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. On average, analysts expect Sun Country Airlines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNCY opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after buying an additional 2,881,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,146 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 126.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after purchasing an additional 723,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after purchasing an additional 695,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,547,000 after purchasing an additional 506,993 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

