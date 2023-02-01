2U (TWOU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. 2U has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.62 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.21% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. On average, analysts expect 2U to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $674.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. 2U has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in 2U by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in 2U by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in 2U by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWOU. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 2U in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on 2U to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on 2U from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

