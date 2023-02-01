Pardes Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRDS)

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pardes Biosciences in a report released on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pardes Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share.

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Pardes Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PRDS opened at $2.07 on Monday. Pardes Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pardes Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pardes Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

