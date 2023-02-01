Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives $11.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.