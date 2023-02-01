Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Elevance Health Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Elevance Health in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn $42.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $44.22. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $32.70 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s FY2026 earnings at $48.79 EPS.

ELV has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.63.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $499.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $502.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $431.96 and a 1 year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

