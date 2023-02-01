Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives $6.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.4 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,357,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.79 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Stories

