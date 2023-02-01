Northland Capmk Weighs in on Intel Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Intel in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 27th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard expects that the chip maker will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.02.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

