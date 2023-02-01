Brokerages Set Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) PT at $16.95

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Getlink from €18.40 ($20.00) to €17.70 ($19.24) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Getlink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of GRPTF stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. Getlink has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

