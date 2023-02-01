Analysts Set Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target at $92.54

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $90.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.91.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Oracle by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 184,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,424 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 19,821 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,861 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Oracle by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 71,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

