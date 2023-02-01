FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.46) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.71). The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.55) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

VRDN stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.83. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.35 and a quick ratio of 17.35.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million.

Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Barrett Katz sold 4,147 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $153,480.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,498 shares of company stock worth $3,684,652 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.