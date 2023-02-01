Analysts Set Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target at $18.78

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.78.

DH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 524,908 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,218,000 after purchasing an additional 314,089 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.85, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

