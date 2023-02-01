On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $28.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONON. Williams Trading lowered ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ON from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair cut ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

NYSE ONON opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. ON has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $339.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. ON had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that ON will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONON. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 159.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,999,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,302,000 after buying an additional 17,190,987 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in ON by 114.5% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ON by 9.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,084,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,799,000 after purchasing an additional 794,913 shares during the last quarter. Bond Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ON by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 5,628,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of ON by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,861,000 after buying an additional 195,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

