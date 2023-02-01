Lancaster Colony (LANC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Lancaster Colony to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $425.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.04 million. On average, analysts expect Lancaster Colony to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $191.91 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $214.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.14%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $1,664,539.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,051.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $1,664,539.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,183 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,686 shares of company stock worth $2,434,971. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LANC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,271,000 after acquiring an additional 410,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 37.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,866,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

