Brokerages Set Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) PT at $16.50

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRAD shares. TheStreet raised Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 615.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $12.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $180.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sportradar Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

