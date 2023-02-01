easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 600 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.41) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.18) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.83) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.56) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 410 ($5.06) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.09) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 524.92 ($6.48).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 491.98 ($6.08) on Tuesday. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.20 ($9.01). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 393.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 370.30. The company has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15.

In other easyJet news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk acquired 10,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £39,646.88 ($48,964.90). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,310 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,880.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

