Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autohome in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.93.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autohome

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.41 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 178,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 48,963 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,775,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,027,000 after buying an additional 358,950 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Autohome by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 432,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after buying an additional 283,124 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.