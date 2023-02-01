UBS Group Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

UBS Group set a €105.00 ($114.13) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on Airbus in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on Airbus in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($154.35) price objective on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on Airbus in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of AIR opened at €114.84 ($124.83) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($74.22) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($108.66). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €113.70 and its 200 day moving average price is €106.28.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

